Explosion outside CRPF school in Delhi, no injuries; police find suspicious white powder at site

According to a Delhi Fire Service officer, a call regarding the blast outside the wall of the CRPF school, sector 14 in Rohini, was received around 7.50 am, after which 2 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The police, along with firemen, are still examining the place and carrying out searches in the area.

DCP (Rohini) Amit Goel said when the police reached the place of the incident, they sensed a foul smell near the damaged wall.

"The glasses of a nearby shop and car parked near the shop were found to be damaged. No one was injured," the DCP said.

The official said a fire brigade team has been kept on standby.