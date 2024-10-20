No stay on Gymkhana green card termination

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the termination of ‘Green Card’ privileges for overage dependents of members at the prestigious Delhi Gymkhana Club. The court ruled that the concept of a ‘Green Card’ lacked a legal foundation within the club’s constitutional framework.

Justice Sanjeev Narula, while delivering the verdict on Friday, observed that while the Gymkhana Club allowed dependents between the ages of 13 and 21 limited access to its facilities, the so-called ‘Green Card’ was not rooted in the club’s governing documents. The club’s Articles of Association (AoA), which serve as its constitution, made no provision for such a privilege beyond the dependent age bracket.

The petitioners had argued that their inability to apply for full membership before turning 22 was due to extenuating circumstances, such as being out of Delhi.

Despite this, they had been granted Green Card rights, which were later revoked in 2022 for 125 persons.

The court, however, found that the conferral of these rights contravened the Gymkhana Club’s rules, which clearly stipulate that access for dependents must cease at 21 unless full membership is obtained.