No stay on Gymkhana green card termination

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to stay the termination of ‘Green Card’ privileges for overage dependents of members at the prestigious Delhi Gymkhana Club. The court ruled that the concept of a ‘Green Card’ lacked a legal foundation within the club’s constitutional framework.
Justice Sanjeev Narula, while delivering the verdict on Friday, observed that while the Gymkhana Club allowed dependents between the ages of 13 and 21 limited access to its facilities, the so-called ‘Green Card’ was not rooted in the club’s governing documents. The club’s Articles of Association (AoA), which serve as its constitution, made no provision for such a privilege beyond the dependent age bracket.
The petitioners had argued that their inability to apply for full membership before turning 22 was due to extenuating circumstances, such as being out of Delhi.
Despite this, they had been granted Green Card rights, which were later revoked in 2022 for 125 persons.
The court, however, found that the conferral of these rights contravened the Gymkhana Club’s rules, which clearly stipulate that access for dependents must cease at 21 unless full membership is obtained.
Justice Narula emphasised that this temporary privilege did not carry any legal expectation of permanence or preferential treatment. “The mere acknowledgment of Green Card holders in the club’s bye-laws does not legitimize the practice, particularly when it directly violates the foundational documents of the club,” the court stated.
The court further clarified that past practices or exceptions could not override the club’s constitution.
Even under the Indian Contract Act, implied contracts formed through conduct must align with the lawful framework of the institution.
In dismissing the applications for an interim injunction, the court concluded that the Green Card system, as applied to overage dependents, was inherently illegal.
The court stated that this move was part of a broader effort to bring the club’s operations back in line with its governing documents.
The next hearing on the matter is scheduled for November 11.
