AAP should learn to govern Delhi before advising J&K CM

The great thing about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership is that in the worst of the situations, they find reasons to celebrate. Like in the just concluded assembly polls in the states of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Through the campaign party’s founder Arvind Kejriwal projected himself as ‘Haryana ka beta’ (son of Haryana).
This did not cut much ice with the voters. The party got thrashed miserably in the polls with nothing much to write home about. But Kejriwal found a window to escape embarrassment, the victory of a lone AAP candidate Mehraj Malik from Doda seat.The AAP brass celebrated Malik’s victory in Delhi, with party Chief Arvind Kejriwal hailing it as a “grand win against the BJP”. It’s another matter that his party actually faced a grand rout from the BJP in his home state of Haryana.
He did not stop there. He gave the unsolicited advice to Omar Abdullah on how to run a Union Territory government. “Like Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir have also been made a half state, all power has been given to the Lieutenant Governor. I would like to tell Omar Abdullah that if you face any problem in working, ask me, I know how to run Delhi,” the former Delhi chief minister said a few days later at a rally in Doda, to celebrate Malik’s victory. He went onto to demand a berth for Malik in Abdullah cabinet.
Now this is audacious for the person who for the last 10 years has flourished politically by creating a logjam in the name of running a government should give an advice to Abdullah, who has previous experience of running the state and before that has been a Minister in the Union Cabinet. Abdullah incidentally chose not to respond to the unsolicited advice and went ahead with the government formation with his own experience and charm, with no space to AAP so far.
“We will need to have a healthy working relationship with the Centre and the Raj Bhawan. Once the government is in place, I would travel to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and other important Ministers,” Abdullah had said in an interview before taking oath. He had candidly said that he was not looking forward to pick up a fight with Raj Bhawan.
The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, responded saying, “My message is that now that the janata (people) has given the mandate, the elected representatives should fulfil their promises to the people of J&K to provide peace, prosperity and development. In fulfilling this goal, all my support will be with the new government.” Sinha also acted on his promise as last Saturday he cleared a resolution passed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led cabinet urging the Union government to restore statehood to the Union territory.
In fact the first few days of the Abdullah government could be a lesson for AAP-led Delhi government on how to avoid an ongoing cantankerous narrative. J&K is not Delhi, it’s not just much larger in size and with a very diverse cultural mosaic, it’s also has a strategic importance. The very offer to share experience of governing (or not governing) Delhi to run the state of J&K is best comparable to be another of those ludicrous proclamations which the AAP leader keeps making.
If there has to be a lesson for Abdullah in running a UT government, it has to be from Kejriwal’s predecessor Sheila Dikshit. She had the uncanny knack of getting the best out of the bureaucrats, so had her predecessor Madanlal Khurana. Both Khurana and Dikshit managed to run the government efficiently despite having hardnosed bureaucrats like PK Dave and Vijay Kapoor as Lieutenant Governor.
Both these officials were nominated by rival parties of the Chief Minister as during Khurana’s time PV Narasimha Rao of the Congress was Prime Minister and Kapoor was a nominee of BJP government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee.Despite this governments of Dikshit and Khurana functioned very well, unlike the opera house shows of the drama of absurd that we now get to witness on a daily basis. If Omar Abdullah ever needs, which one is sure he would not, to follow a governance model of Delhi, it should not be that of AAP but that of Dikshit and Khurana.
Sidharth Mishra
Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice