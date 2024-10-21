AAP should learn to govern Delhi before advising J&K CM

The great thing about the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leadership is that in the worst of the situations, they find reasons to celebrate. Like in the just concluded assembly polls in the states of Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir. Through the campaign party’s founder Arvind Kejriwal projected himself as ‘Haryana ka beta’ (son of Haryana).

This did not cut much ice with the voters. The party got thrashed miserably in the polls with nothing much to write home about. But Kejriwal found a window to escape embarrassment, the victory of a lone AAP candidate Mehraj Malik from Doda seat.The AAP brass celebrated Malik’s victory in Delhi, with party Chief Arvind Kejriwal hailing it as a “grand win against the BJP”. It’s another matter that his party actually faced a grand rout from the BJP in his home state of Haryana.

He did not stop there. He gave the unsolicited advice to Omar Abdullah on how to run a Union Territory government. “Like Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir have also been made a half state, all power has been given to the Lieutenant Governor. I would like to tell Omar Abdullah that if you face any problem in working, ask me, I know how to run Delhi,” the former Delhi chief minister said a few days later at a rally in Doda, to celebrate Malik’s victory. He went onto to demand a berth for Malik in Abdullah cabinet.

Now this is audacious for the person who for the last 10 years has flourished politically by creating a logjam in the name of running a government should give an advice to Abdullah, who has previous experience of running the state and before that has been a Minister in the Union Cabinet. Abdullah incidentally chose not to respond to the unsolicited advice and went ahead with the government formation with his own experience and charm, with no space to AAP so far.

“We will need to have a healthy working relationship with the Centre and the Raj Bhawan. Once the government is in place, I would travel to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and other important Ministers,” Abdullah had said in an interview before taking oath. He had candidly said that he was not looking forward to pick up a fight with Raj Bhawan.