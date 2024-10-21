‘Rs 15 crore sanitary fittings’: PWD finds luxurious items in CM’s house, says BJP

NEW DELHI: Training guns on former chief minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi BJP on Sunday alleged that the inventory list prepared by the PWD of the Chief Minister’s residence at 6 Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines reveals expensive fittings and renovations.

“Undoubtedly, the Delhi Chief Minister’s residence should be beautiful and equipped with modern amenities, but wasting public money on extravagance under the guise of amenities is condemnable,” Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said.

He claimed that toilet seats “worth Rs 1 crore were installed” but are now reportedly “missing”, while sanitary fittings in the residence amount to “more than Rs 15 crore”. Decorative items, he added, are valued at “over ₹5 crore.”

The inventory list also shows curtains costing ₹5.6 crore and sofas worth several lakhs, highlighting the luxurious air-conditioned bungalow, Sachdeva alleged.

The BJP leader also highlighted appliances in the bungalow, including steam ovens, microwaves, coffee machines, and washing machines, which he said are beyond the average citizen’s reach.

He questioned Kejriwal’s claim of representing the “common man,” given the lavish spending on his residence.

Sachdeva asked Chief Minister Atishi to show transparency, invite the media to inspect the bungalow, and publicly disclose the details of the inventory coducted by PWD before taking the CM official residence at Civil Lines.