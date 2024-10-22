Property defacement: Delhi HC summons DUSU candidates, criticises varsity

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday summoned several candidates who had contested the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections in September 2024, to explain their involvement in an alleged case of public property defacement.

A bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan, along with Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, directed the candidates to appear on October 28, 2024.

The court expressed its displeasure over the university’s administrative handling of the situation. It instructed the counsel representing Delhi University to inform the vice-chancellor of the seriousness of the issue and emphasized that remedial steps must be taken immediately. “This is not a pleasant situation, and administrative failures have led to this mess,” it remarked.

The matter arose after a plea was filed accusing DUSU candidates and their respective student groups of defacing public property with posters, hoardings, and graffiti in the run-up to the elections.

The HC had previously halted the counting of votes until all such defacement was cleared and public property restored.

While polling for the DUSU elections took place on September 27, 2024, the vote counting, initially set for the following day, remains suspended due to the ongoing case. The court reiterated its stance, warning that further action would be taken if the defacement was not addressed immediately.

During the last hearing, the Court noted that various public spaces, including bus stops, metro stations, and police stations, were defaced, and that areas surrounding the university were littered with pamphlets.

The DU had also acknowledged that candidates violated both court directives and the Lyngdoh Committee’s guidelines, which restrict campaign propaganda outside campus grounds. The DU informed the court that it had ordered the candidates responsible for removing the offensive materials.