Behind drug bust: Luxury cars bought in cash, encrypted apps to stay in touch

NEW DELHI: A port in Mumbai was the smugglers’ first stop way back in 2021. The ship brought about 294 kg of heroin from Afghanistan, though it didn’t land at Mumbai first. The merchants chose a circuitous way—to Iran and other West Asian countries—to evade detection. Multiple arrests were made in the coming years. The Enforcement Directorate was roped in to investigate the money laundering angle to the case.

On Tuesday, the ED said it has arrested six people in their ongoing probe that unearthed a major drug trafficking operation. The racket was busted by two premier agencies—the Special Cell of Delhi Police and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI)—three years back in two separate operations.

The DRI seized 293.81 kg of heroin from two containers imported by Sandhu Exports at the Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai on July 6, 2021. A fortnight later, the Special Cell seized 354 kg of good quality heroin worth Rs 2,500 crore from two vehicles and a flat in Faridabad, Haryana.

The heroin was concealed within shipments of talc stone and gypsum powder. And such was the command of local drug traffickers over their Afghan suppliers that they did not make payment until the heroin was sold in regional markets.

ED sources said the accused used Sandhu Exports, a front company owned by Prabhjit Singh, to smuggle drugs.

“The accused disguised the origin of the illicit funds, which were further layered and integrated into seemingly legitimate financial activities. They used cash payments to purchase multiple vehicles, including Toyota Fortuner, Etios and Hyundai Verna in the second-hand market for trafficking from the storage hubs to distribution centres,” said an official.

The ED investigation also revealed that cash was used to purchase high-end smartphones and encrypted communication apps.

Drugs smuggled from Iran and Afghanistan used to be imported via the Nava Sheva port in Mumbai, later stored at a rented godown in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri and further distributed for local suppliers in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana.