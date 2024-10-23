From Aam Papad to Adzuki

In Japanese cuisine, minimalism is the resounding aesthetic—it embodies a philosophy where beauty lies in the idea that ‘less is more’. This approach treats subtlety as a powerful flavour as each dish invites diners to embrace simplicity, offering an infinite opening to the breadth of human expression and taste.

At INJA, an Indo-Japanese restaurant in Delhi’s Manor Hotel, Chef Adwait Anantwar embraces this minimalism, blending it with Indian culinary traditions that bring complexity and boldness.

“When one imagines fine dining, it feels cold and distant,” says fellow diner Chayanika Iyer. “But the food at INJA, presented with such meticulousness and warmth, has washed away that perception.”

Art of fusion

This warmth is evident from the very first bite of Aam Papad-Tuna, a clever pairing of raw tuna with a thin slice of aam papad. “It’s a minimalist dish, but so much goes into that small bite,” says Chef Adwait of this dish that starts the 14-course tasting menu. As the tasting menu progresses, the fusion deepens.

Khasi Chicken-Horenso, for instance, features wood that the chef brought back from Japan, recreating the imagery of cherry blossoms on the table. “With the Khasi chicken, we roll it in spinach leaves, and there are two jellies—konju jelly and chicken feet jelly. It’s inspired by goma-ae, a Japanese spinach salad with sesame dressing,” he explains. In the Aloo Chop-Buff Tartare too, a humble Indian street snack meets a refined twist with tender buffalo tartare.

Chef Adwait conceived the idea for INJA during the lockdown, inspired by how Japanese cuisine’s precision could meet Indian cuisine’s boldness. Yet, he quickly rejects clichés: “I don’t want to serve you butter chicken sushi and tuna kebab. Fusion is about nuances,” he adds. “For me, there’s no such thing as authenticity. The recipe for garam masala my mother makes is different from others in the same neighbourhood. It’s about essence, not strict rules. When you bring different cultures together, you can’t stick to being authentic—you have to bend the rules.”