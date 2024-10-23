Vacation vibes

The festive season is also the perfect time for vacations and exploring new destinations. It’s not just about the destinations you explore; it’s also about flaunting your style along the way. This year, vacation fashion is stepping up, and Dennison is leading the change with its chic vacation shirts that effortlessly transition from sun-soaked beaches to lively nightlife. “We wanted to create designs that evoke relaxation while still being stylish enough to turn heads, whether you’re lounging on the sand or exploring the local nightlife,” says founder Ashwini Seth.

Imagine yourself lounging by the ocean, the sun kissing your skin, and the gentle waves in the background. Dennison’s vacation shirts are crafted from lightweight, breathable fabrics like linen and cotton, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable while soaking up the sun.

With vibrant prints — from tropical florals to bold stripes — these shirts are designed to make a statement. As Ashwini notes, “Vibrant prints, bold colours, and effortless cuts reflect that carefree vacation spirit.” Plus, these shirts are quick-drying and easy to care for, so you can dive into the ocean and still look fresh for your next adventure.

As the sun dips below the horizon, it’s time to elevate your look. Dennison’s sophisticated vacation shirts allow you to transition seamlessly from day to night. With elegant details like contrast trims and tailored fits, you can elevate your style without sacrificing comfort.

“Comfort is key when designing for all-day wear. Our shirts are tailored with relaxed fits, allowing freedom of movement, while maintaining a refined, sharp look,” Ashwini explains. Whether paired with casual shorts or tailored trousers, you’ll be ready for sunset cocktails or a beachfront dinner in style.