Conman at it again, tries to grab land as Amit Shah's aide, held

NEW DELHI: A 43-year-old man, a serial fraudster, was arrested for impersonating the OSD of Home Minister Amit Shah and deceiving individuals. He would sometimes claim to offer a Rajya Sabha seat, while at other times he promised high-ranking jobs in top PSUs.

His latest crime came to light on October 9, when a cop at the Dayalpur police station got a call about a trespassing incident. He met with both parties involved—Sanjay Kumar and Tohid Malik.

The cop then received a call from a person who claimed to be the home minister’s OSD. The caller threatened the cop with consequences if the property was not handed over to Tohid, DCP (North-East) Rakesh Paweriya said.

A day later, the caller, Navin Kumar Singh, came to the police station to meet the SHO and continued threatening the staff. When the SHO directed him to provide documents, he left saying that the “DCP would direct them.”

The police then ran a background check to find that Singh was a serial fraudster.