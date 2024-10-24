Delhi govt urges Centre again to hold meet on cloud seeding

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav urging him to convene an all-stakeholder meeting to approve cloud seeding in the city in view of the worsening air pollution situation.

On Wednesday, an overall AQI of 363 (very poor) was recorded while more areas fell into the “severe” zone. The Jahangirpuri monitoring station registered a “severe” Air Quality Index at 418, while Vivek Vihar’s reading was 407 and Anand Vihar’s 402. On Monday, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) invoked the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan.

In his letter to Yadav, Rai emphasised the need for emergency measures, including cloud seeding, to mitigate the health risks posed by hazardous smog and pollution levels.

He also reminded Yadav of his previous letters dated August 30 and October 10 in this regard.“Delhi’s air quality has already reached alarming levels and the government has implemented the Winter Action Plan from September 25, 2024, to combat pollution. However, in case the situation worsens, we are exploring alternative solutions for immediate relief,” Rai said.

The Delhi government has explored cloud seeding, a process that involves artificially inducing rainfall to wash pollutants from the atmosphere. However, he said, it requires clearances from various central government agencies, including the Ministry of Defence, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and the Airports Authority of India.

Given the potential for the air quality to turn severe in November, Rai said a meeting of all relevant stakeholders should be convened to tackle the problem.

He underlined the importance of coordinating efforts between agencies such as the CPCB, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), and the Bureau of Civil Aviation to implement cloud seeding as a potential emergency measure.

Rai’s letter also included a presentation by IIT Kanpur outlining the feasibility of cloud seeding. “Considering the worsening pollution levels, it is imperative that we evaluate this method’s feasibility in Delhi’s context,” the letter stated.

(With PTI inputs)