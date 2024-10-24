Festivals and inflation: Centre launches vans selling pulses at subsidised price

NEW DELHI: After onion, tomato and flour, the central government has started selling chana Dal at a cheaper price to consumers in view of the shooting price of pulses and the festive season.

Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday flagged off mobile vans stocked with pulses to sell to customers in Delhi-NCR as part of Bharat Chana Dal Phase II.

Chana dal (chickpea) is priced at Rs 70 per kg, while chana whole Rs 58 per kg. The Union government currently has 3 lakh tonnes of chana stock.

Over the last few months, the average price of Chana dal has been around Rs 95, with a maximum price of Rs 120 per kg.

“The initiative is an affirmation of the government’s commitment to ensuring the availability of essential food to the consumers at affordable prices,” said Joshi during a media interaction.

He said the government’s direct interventions through the retail sale of basic food items such as rice, atta, dals, and onion have helped maintain a stable price regime.

Joshi further said that the Centre has taken various policy measures to ensure the availability of pulses. “To encourage domestic production, the government has raised the MSP of pulses year after year and also announced the policy to procure tur, urad and masur without a ceiling for the 2024-25 season,” Joshi added.

The government has been working hard to douse the price fire of pulses. It has allowed duty-free import of Tur, Urad, Masur, and Chana until March 31, 2025, and Yellow Peas until December 31, 2024.

In respect of vegetables, the government procured 4.7 lakh tonnes of onions from the rabi crop through NCCF and NAFED for a price stabilisation buffer. The government started disposing of onions from the buffer.