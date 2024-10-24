Man climbs high-voltage pole to raise environmental issues

NEW DELHI: In an unusual yet dangerous way to protest, a 42-year-old man climbed a high-voltage electric pole in the Khadar area of East Delhi on Wednesday to press the government to take urgent steps to protect the environment.

Police identified the person as Madhusudan Biswas. The incident unfolded around noon when a PCR call was received at the Geeta Colony Police Station reporting that a man had climbed an electric pole.

A police team, along with an Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV), reached the spot, where the person was found perched dangerously on the high-voltage pole, tied to it with ropes. Delhi Fire Service was too intimated which dispatched a rescue vehicle to the spot.

Claiming to be an environmental activist and teacher, Madhusudan said he had sent multiple emails to government officials demanding proactive measures to solve environmental issues but received no response.

Frustrated, Madhusudan climbed the pole, insisting that he would only come down if allowed to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Atishi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and a judge.

“His demands grew increasingly erratic, heightening the challenge for police officers, who needed to ensure the situation did not spiral out of control,” DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

Madhusudan initially refused to cooperate, but the cops continued to employ negotiation tactics and communicate with him continuously throughout the ordeal. The officers were able to calm him down and assure him that his concerns would be addressed.

“After hours of tactful persuasion, the man was finally convinced to descend from the pole, and the situation was brought under control without any harm,” the DCP said.

During questioning, police found his statements contradictory, raising doubts about his mental stability and the authenticity of his claims.

“His medical examination is being conducted to assess his mental health and determine whether he requires specialized care. We have not found any documentary proof of his profession as a teacher or environmental activist,” the DCP said.