NDMC doubles parking fees for all vehicles

NEW DELHI: In response to the escalating pollution levels in Delhi-NCR, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has decided to double parking fees for both cars and two-wheelers.This measure will remain in effect until the lifting of Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

In its notification, the NDMC stated, “Keeping in view the climatic conditions, the parking fees (off road/indoor) have been enhanced to twice of the existing fees for the parking managed by NDMC till the revocation of stage II of the GRAP.” The increase aims to encourage greater use of public transport and help curb pollution levels.

The revised rates will apply only to off-street parking and indoor parking spaces under NDMC’s management. On-street parking and monthly pass holders are exempt from the hike, according to the order, which directed immediate implementation.

Meanwhile, MCD, which manages about 96% of the city, has yet to increase its parking charges, as the proposal is awaiting approval.