SC stresses on right to live in clean environment

NEW DELHI: As the air pollution in the Delhi-NCR continues to worsen, the Supreme Court on Wednesday expressed strong disapproval of the Centre’s failure to address the issue. The court underlined that time has come to remind the Government Of India that there is a fundamental right of every citizen to live in a clean environment.

While slamming the Centre for making the environment protection law "toothless," the SC said that the provision under the CAQM Act, which deals with penalty for stubble burning, was not being implemented effectively.

A three-judge bench led by Justice Abhay S. Oka, along with Justices Ahsanuddin Amanulllah and Augustine George Masih, stated that the Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Act of 2021 (CAQM Act) was enacted without the required machinery to effectively implement its provisions aimed at curbing air pollution.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, mentioned that Section 15 of the CAQM Act will be implemented effectively, with regulations likely to be issued within 10 days.

The CAQM informed the SC that there has been non-compliance with its order by Punjab and Haryana to stop stubble burning. Consequently, it issued notices to various officials concerned, questioning them why penal action should not be taken against them.

In response, the SC emphasised that it is a fundamental right of all citizens to live in a clean and pollution-free environment and it is the duty of the authorities concerned to uphold this right.