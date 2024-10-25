AAP claims credit for bus marshals’ re-employment

NEW DELHI: The AAP government has claimed that it has secured four months of employment for bus marshals, announcing their deployment in its battle against pollution. CM Atishi-led government highlighted that in a victory for bus marshals, their struggle has compelled the BJP-led central government to retreat.

“...The Delhi government is reinstating the Bus Marshals and Civil Defence Volunteers who were sacked by the BJP. In the coming 4 months, they will be deployed in pollution control related works. Congratulations to all the bus marshals,” Atishi stated on her ‘X’ handle.

Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj stated, “Not just Delhi, but the entire nation has witnessed in the past few months how the sons and daughters of Delhi, working in various small jobs in different departments, have been treated. Some were working as civil defense volunteers, others as bus marshals in Delhi’s DTC buses.”

Highlighting the plight of Delhi’s youth, Bharadwaj mentioned, “Some daughters were employed as nursing orderlies—sweeper-cum- security guards in Delhi hospitals, while some other brothers were working as data entry operators in government hospitals, preparing OPD cards. Many sisters were working in the Women’s Commission. But, under a malicious political strategy and at the behest of the BJP’s central government, thousands of these sons and daughters were thrown out of their jobs.”

Feud over bus marshals

AAP and BJP have been trading barbs over this issue for the past year. Though both have accused each other of politicising the matter, AAP and BJP, in September, supported a resolution in the assembly to restore jobs