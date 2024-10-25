Citing delay, Delhi HC rejects plea against acquittal in Sikh riots

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has denied permission to the state to appeal the acquittal of three accused in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, citing an “inordinate” delay of over 27 years.

The court was asked to condone the delay of 10,165 days in filing the appeal, but a bench comprising Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma ruled on October 21 that the lapse of time could not be excused.

While acknowledging the scale of loss during the 1984 violence, which followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, the court held that the delay was simply too long to overlook.

The original acquittal was issued by a trial court on July 29, 1995, in a case involving charges of murder and rioting.

The prosecution sought to justify the delay by pointing to the findings of the Justice SN Dhingra Committee, formed in 2018 to re-examine riot-related cases.

Its report, issued in 2019, prompted a review that led to the decision to pursue an appeal. However, the court held that precedent, including decisions upheld by the Supreme Court, did not support condoning such extensive delays.

As a result, the state’s request for “leave to appeal” was dismissed, marking another chapter in the long-running legal proceedings related to the 1984 riots, which witnessed large-scale violence against the Sikh community in the capital.

Earlier this month, the high court scheduled a hearing for November 29 on a plea filed by Congress leader Jagdish Tytler, challenging the framing of murder charges against him in connection with the anti-Sikh riots.

Tytler’s troubles escalated after an August 30 ruling from the trial court, which charged him with murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, and promoting enmity. Tytler has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The investigation into Tytler’s role in the riots was initially closed. However, on the recommendations of the Justice Nanavati Commission, the CBI was tasked with re-investigating the matter.