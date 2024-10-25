Delhi HC stalls shifting of elephant to city’s temple

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday stalled the relocation of a 48-year-old female elephant from Assam to a temple in Delhi, observing there was no clarity on the need and purpose of moving the animal from its current location.

Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedeala were informed that a large number of animals, including horses and camels, were sheltered at the facility owned by a religious trust and spreading across 1.5 acres in South Delhi’s Sainik Farms area.

Issuing notice to the Maa Baglamukhi Mandir Trust, the bench said, “Since the court has been informed that elephant Ranjitha has not begun her travel to Delhi, we direct that she should not be moved from her place of residence. The Union of India shall ensure that the direction is intimated to the relevant authorities and it is complied with.”

The court, while hearing a plea by the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations challenging the transfer of the elephant, noted that there was still no clarity on the need for shifting of the animal from Assam’s Jorhat to Delhi.