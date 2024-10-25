Delhi police bust fake visa syndicate from Gujarat, six arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has busted a syndicate that ran a fake visa factory in Gujarat’s Surat and arrested six people linked to the case.

The maker of the counterfeit visas was found to be a 35-year-old man, a former electrical engineer who turned fraudster to earn for his family.

Sharing the details of the case, DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said it all began when they intercepted a passenger named Kuldeep, who was holding an Indian passport and was about to travel to Canada on September 28. On scrutiny of his travel documents, the Canadian visit visa affixed to his passport was found to be fake.

The police subsequently registered a case related to cheating the Indian Immigration and arrested the accused passenger. On interrogation, Kuldeep disclosed that one of his brothers had gone to Canada in search of a better livelihood and he wanted to follow suit.

Kuldeep said he met an agent named Sandeep through a friend.

“Sandeep promised to arrange his journey to Canada with the help of his associates in exchange for Rs 18 lakh. The agent told Kuldeep that he would apply for the Canadian visa for him along with his mother so that he could get it easier. He also promised to arrange a job for Kuldeep in Canada,” the DCP said.

Kuldeep was intercepted at the IGI airport while trying to travel with the tickets and Canadian visa arranged by Sandeep.