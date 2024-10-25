Delhi police bust fake visa syndicate from Gujarat, six arrested

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Thursday said it has busted a syndicate that ran a fake visa factory in Gujarat’s Surat and arrested six people linked to the case.
The maker of the counterfeit visas was found to be a 35-year-old man, a former electrical engineer who turned fraudster to earn for his family.
Sharing the details of the case, DCP (IGI Airport) Usha Rangnani said it all began when they intercepted a passenger named Kuldeep, who was holding an Indian passport and was about to travel to Canada on September 28. On scrutiny of his travel documents, the Canadian visit visa affixed to his passport was found to be fake.
The police subsequently registered a case related to cheating the Indian Immigration and arrested the accused passenger. On interrogation, Kuldeep disclosed that one of his brothers had gone to Canada in search of a better livelihood and he wanted to follow suit.
Kuldeep said he met an agent named Sandeep through a friend.
“Sandeep promised to arrange his journey to Canada with the help of his associates in exchange for Rs 18 lakh. The agent told Kuldeep that he would apply for the Canadian visa for him along with his mother so that he could get it easier. He also promised to arrange a job for Kuldeep in Canada,” the DCP said.
Kuldeep was intercepted at the IGI airport while trying to travel with the tickets and Canadian visa arranged by Sandeep.
During the course of the probe, the Delhi Police arrested Sandeep, who disclosed that he had been running a syndicate, with his associates Sarabjeet Kaur, Gagandeep Kaur, Gaurav, Nitin Sharma, and Reena Kaushal, who were found actively involved in this case. All of them were placed under arrest.
On sustained interrogation, it was revealed that Sarabjeet Kaur, alias Simranpreet Kaur, and Gagandeep Kaur, alias Mahi, alias Jeet Kaur, used to post videos on their Instagram account advertising to provide “guaranteed Canadian visas even in refusal cases.” They also provided a phone number, on which people could approach them for Canadian visas.
The accused Gaurav was an agent who ran his office named ‘The Visa Street’ at Assandh in Haryana’s Karnal district. He worked with Sarabjeet and Gagandeep on a commission basis. Similarly, Nitin Sharma worked as an immigration agent in Punjab’s Mohali. He used to arrange fake visas and stamps on passports for gullible passengers.
“Reena Kaushal worked for the syndicate through Nitin Sharma and also lured customers on a commission basis. They disclosed that they used to distribute the amount thus received among themselves,” the DCP said.
The accused revealed that the fake visas were prepared by one Prateek Shah, an expert in preparing fake sticker visas for multiple countries and ran his factory in Surat. A Delhi Police team was dispatched to Surat, from where they arrested Prateek Shah alias Abhijit from his hideout.
Prateek had completed his electrical engineering degree from NG Patel Polytechnic College in Gujarat’s Isroli. He had been working as an immigration agent for the last several years but struggled to earn sufficient income to support his family.
“He decided to apply his skills to the production of counterfeit visas for quick financial gains. He purchased Coral Draw software, colour printers, lamination machines and other necessary equipment to establish an illegal factory in his house,” the DCP said.
Prateek revealed that he used to receive requests to make fake visas from the gang, who provided him with required documents and personal details of individuals whose visas needed to be forged. The DCP said police have recovered a substantial quantity of materials used in the production of counterfeit visas and passports from his factory.