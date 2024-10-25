Delhi State School Games 2024-25 inaugurated at Chhatrasal Stadium

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi inaugurated the ‘Delhi State School Games 2024-25’ at the Chhatrasal Stadium on Thursday.

The city government organises the Delhi State School Games every year to nurture emerging sports talents in Delhi’s schools and provide students with the opportunity to showcase their skills.

Inaugurating the event, the Chief Minister said, “Our dream is to provide every child in Delhi the opportunity to progress according to their talent. Whether in studies or sports, the Delhi government takes the responsibility to ensure that students have every opportunity to advance.”

She said that to ensure that a lack of funds never hinders the talent of athletes, the Delhi government has launched the Play and Progress and Mission Excellence schemes.

“The government provides a platform every year through the Delhi State School Games for emerging sports talents in schools to showcase their skills. Such events are preparing future Olympians and international medalists,” she said.

Atishi highlighted that the participants have persevered through other levels. “The athletes present here have reached the state level after competing at their school, zonal, and district levels,” she said, explaining that “we see a 10-15 minute performance from the players. However, those 10 minutes are the result of years of hard work. While many children are sleeping at home, these athletes had been training and sweating it out. It is this hard work that leads to significant achievements.”