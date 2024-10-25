New lease of life for terminated bus marshals in Delhi

NEW DELHI: In a big relief to about 10,000 civil defence volunteers (CDVs), whose services were terminated last year, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, on Thursday, gave his nod for their redeployment in the Winter Action Plan to mitigate air pollution in the city.

Their contract will be valid for four months, beginning November 1.

The services of the CDVs were terminated as bus marshals in November 2023 over objections raised by the finance and revenue departments that they could only be engaged for duties related to natural disasters.

The L-G, who is also chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, has advised the city government and the chief minister to come up with a concrete policy based on due process for their future engagement after the expiry of their four-month long contract.

The scheme — to be prepared by the Delhi government for regular employment of the civil defence volunteers — will include details of their deployment, budgetary provision, financial approvals, post-creation and reservation norms.

In a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, the lieutenant governor said the civil defence volunteers’ services were terminated from November 1, 2023, on the recommendation of her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal.

“Even after the passage of one year, the Delhi government has neither undertaken any exercise for their engagement nor come up with a scheme for their re-engagement as per law,” Saxena said and added that Atishi herself, in a meeting with him, had assured to set up a committee to prepare a roadmap for addressing the issue.

“I have not been informed of any follow-up action taken so far,” he noted in the letter.

The L-G advocated a “humanitarian view” of the hardships faced by the terminated volunteers “since no proposal was forthcoming from the government.”

“I would, therefore, suggest that the divisional commissioner be advised to call out services of civil defence volunteers, specifically those who were engaged as on October 31, 2023, for a duration of say four months and engage them for air pollution mitigation activities,” the lieutenant governor wrote to the CM.

Prepare a scheme for them, L-G’s advises CM

The L-G, who is also chairman of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority, has advised CM Atishi’s government to come up with a concrete policy based on due process for their future engagement after the expiry of their contract.