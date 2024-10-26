As AQI deteriorates, Centre asks states to remain prepared

NEW DELHI: As air pollution levels spike in many Indian cities, the centre has written to states on serious health challenges the situation poses and has asked them to discourage stubble and waste burning and reduce firecrackers during festivities.

In a letter to the state chief secretaries, Director of General Health Services (DGHS), Dr Atul Goel, also asked states to advise people to minimise exposure to polluted air and restrict outdoor activities, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly, pregnant women and those with pre-existing conditions such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Highlighting that air pollution may even become worse considering the upcoming festive season and the onset of winter, the letter, dated October 15, said state health departments and healthcare facilities should enhance their preparedness.

The DGHS suggested that the states intensify public awareness campaigns, disseminate targeted messaging through designated mass media channels in regional languages, strengthen the capacity of the healthcare workforce, and scale up participation in sentinel surveillance systems for air pollution-related diseases under the National Program on Climate Change and Human Health.

“At this critical time, raising public awareness about actions to prevent further degradation of air quality is vital. These include discouraging stubble and waste burning, reducing firecrackers during festivities, promoting public transportation over personal diesel – or petrol-powered vehicles, limiting reliance on diesel-based generators, and curbing smoking,” the letter added.

Additionally, states were suggested to advise individuals to minimise their exposure to polluted air by monitoring air quality indices through government mobile applications before venturing outdoors, avoiding heavily congested areas and opting for cleaner fuels at home for cooking, heating and lighting.

The letter further said that those experiencing worsening symptoms or discomfort due to poor air quality should seek immediate medical attention.

Air pollution significantly contributes to acute health conditions and exacerbates the progression of chronic diseases affecting the respiratory, cardiovascular and cerebrovascular systems.