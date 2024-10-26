Man stabbed by two ‘just for fun’ in Delhi, one nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was stabbed in his chest by two juveniles in north Delhi’s Timarpur area “without any reason or instigation” by the victim, an official said on Friday.
The accused, when apprehended told the cops that he and his minor friend were under the influence of alcohol and saw the victim riding his motorcycle. “They stabbed him in his chest just for fun,” DCP (north) Raja Banthia said.
Sharing more details, the DCP said that on October 16, Mohammed Asif, a resident of Sadar Bazar, was returning from his factory at Tronica City, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. When he reached near Tikona Park in Timarpur, two boys came on a two-wheeler from behind and stabbed him in the back and chest twice, as a result of which he fell down.
“Asif, in an injured state, was spotted by patrolling team of Timarpur police station and was shifted to Trauma Centre. The knife was still stuck on his chest,” said the officer.
During the probe, the victim told that he does not have any animosity with anyone. “The CCTV cameras in the vicinity, along with the route taken by the victim from Sadar Bazar to Tronica City and from Tronica City to Timarpur, and the place of incident were scrutinised to find out the persons who were following the victim,” he said.
After scanning about hundreds of CCTV cameras, it was found that the assailants followed him from Wazirabad flyover and stabbed him near Tikona Park. Thereafter, they fled the spot, taking the route from Khaberpass, Civil Lines, Outer Ring Road and Wazirabad flyover.
“Police informants revealed that one of the accused, a 17-year-old juvenile, was earlier involved in a case of murder. He had been absconding from home ever since the time of the murder and his mobile phone was switched off. When we enquired at his residence, it was revealed that he has changed the address soon after that incident.
“After putting in sustained efforts, the accused was apprehended on October 21 from Tara Chowk Park in Gandhi Vihar. He was minor at the time of the incident on October 16. However, when he was apprehended on October 21, he had turned 18 years old,” said the DCP.
When questioned, the accused revealed that he, along with his friend, had consumed alcohol at his residence and thereafter came out of the house for a joyride on a motorcyle and stabbed the victim “just for fun”.
“The co-accused is absconding and the victim is still undergoing treatment at the hospital. The weapon used in offence has already been recovered,” said the officer.