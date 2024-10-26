Man stabbed by two ‘just for fun’ in Delhi, one nabbed

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old man was stabbed in his chest by two juveniles in north Delhi’s Timarpur area “without any reason or instigation” by the victim, an official said on Friday.

The accused, when apprehended told the cops that he and his minor friend were under the influence of alcohol and saw the victim riding his motorcycle. “They stabbed him in his chest just for fun,” DCP (north) Raja Banthia said.

Sharing more details, the DCP said that on October 16, Mohammed Asif, a resident of Sadar Bazar, was returning from his factory at Tronica City, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. When he reached near Tikona Park in Timarpur, two boys came on a two-wheeler from behind and stabbed him in the back and chest twice, as a result of which he fell down.

“Asif, in an injured state, was spotted by patrolling team of Timarpur police station and was shifted to Trauma Centre. The knife was still stuck on his chest,” said the officer.

During the probe, the victim told that he does not have any animosity with anyone. “The CCTV cameras in the vicinity, along with the route taken by the victim from Sadar Bazar to Tronica City and from Tronica City to Timarpur, and the place of incident were scrutinised to find out the persons who were following the victim,” he said.