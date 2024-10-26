Plea seeks to keep vintage car’s original registration number, Centre’s reply sought

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central government in response to a petition filed by one Parmeet Singh Bhalla, a vintage car owner, seeking permission to retain the original registration number of his classic Cadillac, first registered in 1972.

Justice Prateek Jalan directed the Centre, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, National Informatics Centre, and other respondents to reply within four weeks. The next hearing is on February 24, 2025.

Bhalla, represented by Advocates Sanjay Dewan and Rhea Gandhi, argued that his car’s historic registration number, ‘DHB 0059,’ holds significant cultural and historical value.

According to Bhalla’s petition, the car, which has remained in its original form since its manufacture by General Motors in 1965, qualifies as a vintage vehicle under the Central Motor Vehicles (Fifteenth Amendment) Rules, 2021. These regulations, introduced in July 2021, allow for the retention of original registration numbers for vehicles over 50 years old, provided they are well-preserved and maintained valid documentation.

In his plea, Bhalla highlighted an apparent issue within the VAHAN portal, managed by NIC, which failed to offer the option to retain the original registration despite clear guidelines in Rule 81 B (3) and (4) of the 2021 Rules. Bhalla recounted how, after submitting the required documents and fees, he was issued a new registration number, ‘DL VA 1317,’ in contradiction to the vintage vehicle regulations.

This issuance, he argued, disregards both the express provisions of the 2021 Rules and his right to maintain his car’s legacy number.

Bhalla’s plea detailed interactions with local RTO officials, who attributed the assignment of new registration numbers to internal challenges and confusion over rule implementation.

He said the decision to reissue new numbers contradicts the purpose of the 2021 amendment, which specifically sought to simplify vintage vehicle registrations while honoring their original registration numbers.