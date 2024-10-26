Slight improvement in Delhi's air quality due to favourable winds

NEW DELHI: Favourable winds have brought a slight improvement to Delhi's air quality over the last two days, moving it to the "poor" category, compared to the "very poor" levels recorded a few days ago.

The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 4 pm on Saturday was 255 against 270 a day earlier, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

Data from 36 of the city's 40 weather-monitoring stations has been shared by the department, revealing that six stations -- ?Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Wazirpur, Vivek Vihar and Sonia Vihar -- fall in the "very poor" or red-zone category, while the rest are in the "poor" category.

In neighbouring areas like Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad, the air quality was better, with the AQI recorded in the "moderate" category.

Meanwhile, Noida and Ghazibad recorded "poor" air quality, similar to the national capital.

The air quality is classified under four different stages: Stage I -- "Poor" (AQI 201-300), Stage II -- "Very Poor" (AQI 301-400), Stage III -- "Severe" (AQI 401-450) and Stage IV -- "Severe Plus" (AQI above 450).

Weather experts had said earlier that a shift in the wind direction and an increased wind speed had contributed to an improvement in the air quality.

Similar wind conditions are expected over the next couple of days.

With no major weather activity predicted for the upcoming week, the conditions are likely to remain stable.

The prominent pollutants in Delhi on Friday were PM10 and O3, according to the CPCB's data.

PM10 is a particulate matter that is 10 micrometre or less in diameter.

These tiny solid or liquid particles suspended in the air can be inhaled into the lungs.

The sources of PM10 include dust, pollen, mold, vehicle exhaust and industrial emissions, which can cause respiratory problems because they can penetrate deep into the lungs, potentially leading to issues such as asthma, bronchitis and other respiratory diseases.