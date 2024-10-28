Biker, father held for injuring cops after being stopped for modified motorcycle silencer in Delhi

NEW DELHI: A police inspector and a constable have been injured after being allegedly attacked by a man and his 24-year-old son in southeast Delhi on Saturday night while initiating action against them for an unlawfully modified motorcycle silencer, officials said.

The incident occured when police personnel stopped the man, Asif, when his Royal Enfield motorcycle was making excess noise.

An altercation ensued between the police and the accused when the latter attempted to initiate legal action over the matter, which led to a scuffle, injuring Inspector Narpal Singh and Constable Ramkesh.

"Around 8.45 pm, when the SHO along with the patrolling staff reached Batla House in Jamia Nagar, he noticed a Royal Enfield motorcycle heading towards Zakir Nagar market from Kabristan Chowk, causing an excessive noise," a senior police officer said.

The officer said that, during the inspection, it was found that the motorcycle's silencer had been "illegally" modified, enhancing noise beyond permissible limits and contravening the Motor Vehicles Act

The police officer instructed the staff to take legal action against bike rider Asif (24).

Meanwhile, Asif called his father Riyazuddin to the spot who allegedly tried to take the motorcycle along with him forcibly.

When the inspector tried to stop them, Riyazuddin allegedly caught hold of the SHO while Asif punched him in the face close to the eyes. The father-son duo also attacked Constable Ramkesh and other police personnel, an official said.

"Both the accused have been arrested and a case has been registered against them for obstructing a public servant from performing his duties and physically assaulting the SHO and other police officers on duty,"he aaded.

The injured cops have been admitted to the hospital, and are said to be in normal health condition.