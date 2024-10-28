‘Govt can’t be blamed entirely’: Conservation expert CR Babu on Yamuna pollution

Conservation expert, founding director of Delhi University’s Centre for Environmental Management of Degraded Ecosystems, and former Delhi University pro vice chancellor, Professor CR Babu (he is also considered to be the brainchild behind the biodiversity parks in Delhi) shares his insights on the cleaning of Yamuna.

How have the biodiversity parks helped Yamuna over the years?

The seven biodiversity parks have recharged over a million gallons of water since the monsoon of 2021. This means they have treated water worth Rs 2,000 crore.

Which is the most polluted part of the Yamuna river?

The Yamuna’s stretch downstream of the Wazirabad barrage in Delhi is severely contaminated and unsuitable for aquatic life. Wazirabad Barrage to Okhla Barrage—a 22-km stretch of Yamuna in Delhi—accounts for major pollution in the river.

Wazirabad is otherwise not polluted, but the pollution comes from Haryana upstream. There is high ammonia content in the water, although these days ammonia can be converted into nitrogen gas.

What is the government doing to treat the waste water and handle sewage?

The government has been setting up a large number of sewage treatment plants (STPs), but there are certain old STPs functioning that can’t be upgraded because, firstly, the cost of one MLD (mega-litre per day) STP is about Rs 2-5 crore, and then the maintenance cost of the STP is approximately Rs 20 lakh annually.

Secondly, we have been planning to have constructive wetlands, which are technically man-made wetlands that use natural processes to treat wastewater, stormwater runoff or industrial wastewater. Three such wetlands are completed. We have to make eight such wetlands on the Saraikale Khan route but NHAI is busy constructing the elevated expressway from Sarai Kale Khan to Faridabad. Once they are done with their job, we’ll start our work. It will rejuvenate the ecosystem of the city.

Is it right to blame the government for Yamuna’s condition?

No, I believe the government can’t be blamed entirely for this. Take the example of Chhat Pooja. At the end of the day, everyone who comes to pray will put everything into the river. Rejuvenation becomes difficult in this situation. Public cooperation is also required; otherwise, the river will not be able to sustain itself.

What is the difference between our rivers and the rivers abroad?

In the US or Germany, one would see that they had removed all the concretisation for the free flow of water, but we continue to construct some or the other thing on the floodplains. This riverfront development needs to be explained to policymakers and the government; otherwise, we will continue to destroy our ecosystem.