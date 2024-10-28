Senior citizen held for molesting five-year-old girl

NEW DELHI: A 60-year-old man was arrested in the national capital for allegedly molesting a 5-year-old girl in his neighbourhood, an official said on Sunday. The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar Sharma, is a bachelor and was caught committing the heinous act on camera by a local boy, the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said a PCR call regarding molestation was received on October 25 at Vivek Vihar police station, following which the police went to the spot and met the complainant, the father of the victim.

“The complainant reported that on October 25, when he returned to home from his job, he found that some people were gathered near his house, and one boy, Dhruv, showed him a video clip on his phone in which his neighbour Avinish was touching his 5-year-old daughter inappropriately while she was playing in a nearby park,” the DCP said.

Following it, the victim was counselled by a lady counsellor, and accordingly, based on the father’s complaint, the police registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The police then questioned the accused, Avinash, and formally arrested him. “He was later produced before a court, which sent him to judicial custody,” the officer said.

The DCP said the elderly man is unemployed and has been living with his nephews. The officer added that a further investigation is still underway.