Seven-year-old boy dies after falling into drain in Gokalpuri; body found after four days

NEW DELHI: A 7-year-old boy’s body was found drowned in an open drain in northeast Delhi, four days after he had disappeared from his house in the Gokalpuri area, a senior police officer said on Sunday.

According to the officer, a person who is a resident of Chaman Park, Indira Vihar in Delhi, approached the police on October 24 and informed them about the disappearance of his 7-year-old son since 6 pm on October 23.

The cops, based on his complaint, registered an FIR under appropriate sections of the law and started a search operation to recover the child.

“CCTV cameras of all the areas were scanned. A wireless message was made, and nearby police stations, including Loni and Ghaziabad areas, were also checked and searched. The boy was seen in footage roaming the streets after leaving his home at around 5.23 pm on October 23,” DCP (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya said.

The cops continued their probe for three days and, on Sunday, started checking footage of other areas near Rajdhani Public School, Babu Nagar, Mustafabad Delhi, near Shiv Vihar Tiraha.

“In one of the footages, one boy was seen walking on the footpath and falling in a drain at 5.53 PM on October 23,” the DCP said, adding the police staff immediately reached the spot along with the family of the victim.

The drain was searched, and the missing boy’s body was found, which was then shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.

The drain where the child’s body was found is approximately 6 feet deep and 3 feet wide. “It is almost covered with slabs, but 1-2 slabs were missing in some places. At the point where the boy fell inside the drain, two slabs were missing,” the DCP said, adding further probe is on.