Assembly polls: Congress to embark on ‘Dilli Nyay Yatra’ from November 8

NEW DELHI: To foster its outreach with the public ahead of the city’s assembly election, the Delhi Congress workers and leaders will embark on a mega programme—Dilli Nyay Yatra—emulating the campaign of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, earlier.

Taking a leaf out of Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Nyay Yatra, the party’s Delhi unit on Monday said it will conduct a month-long campaign touching all 70 assembly constituencies of the capital.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said the yatra aims to interact with the city’s people and learn about their issues and problems. The march will start on November 8 from Rajghat and conclude on December 4. During a launch event of the ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ at the Constitution Club here, Yadav said it will have four phases.

“During the yatra, we will interact with the people of Delhi to learn about the issues and problems they have been facing for the last 10 years. The yatra will start on November 8 from Chandni Chowk. It will have four phases, and in the first phase, we will cover 16 assembly segments, which will be concluded at Shalimar Bagh.”

“In the second phase, from November 15 to 20, we will cover 18 constituencies from Karawal Nagar to Jangpura. We will cover 16 constituencies in the third phase from November 22 to 27 from Badarpur to Dwarka and 20 constituencies—from Hari Nagar to Timarpur—in the fourth leg from November 29 to December 4,” Yadav stated.

During the month-long campaign, Congress workers and leaders will stay with the people on the street day and night and understand people’s problems.

“Around 250-300 Congress workers will participate in the Yatra in each segment round the clock, with night halts at Ambedkar Bhawan, Karol Bagh-1, Dilshad Garden-2, Kalkaji and Rajouri Garden,” Yadav added.