Delhi HC hears YouTuber Jerald’s plea over ‘illegal detention’ by TN cops

NEW DELHI: YouTuber and journalist Felix Jerald took his grievances to the Delhi High Court on Monday, filing a plea against the Tamil Nadu police for allegedly detaining him unlawfully.

Jerald claims his fundamental rights were violated in connection with his interview featuring fellow YouTuber and critic, Savukku Shankar, which was broadcast on his “RedPix 24×7” YouTube channel.

Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri, presiding over the case, granted Jerald additional time to submit documents supporting his accusations. The next hearing is scheduled for December 16.

According to Jerald’s petition, his arrest stemmed from a controversial interview with Shankar, who openly criticized the Madras High Court and certain women police officers in Tamil Nadu. Following the interview, Shankar himself was arrested on May 4, and the FIR reportedly implicated Jerald’s channel as well.

Jerald, represented by advocates Surya Prakash and Avinash Kumar, has sought Rs 1 crore in compensation, citing “pain, suffering, and humiliation” from what he describes as unlawful treatment by the police.

The plea alleges that Tamil Nadu police detained Jerald without notifying his family or following standard arrest protocols under the Code of Criminal Procedure.

As per the plea, Jerald was “unexpectedly detained” by individuals who identified themselves as Tamil Nadu police on May 10, while he was in Delhi for a meeting with the Press Council of India.

Jerald claims he was not informed of his arrest reasons, nor was he shown a copy of the FIR. Further, he alleges the police disregarded his right to appear before a Delhi court for transit and kept him in undisclosed custody for nearly 66 hours before presenting him at a Tiruchirappalli court on May 13.

In July, the Madras High Court granted Jerald bail under the condition that he temporarily shut down his YouTube channel. The Supreme Court later stayed this directive, permitting Jerald to resume his platform.