Delhi HC to hear BJP’s plea on CAG reports

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday scheduled a hearing for October 29 on a plea filed by BJP MLAs seeking an order to compel the Delhi government to send 12 pending Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports on critical issues like liquor duty, pollution and financial management to the lieutenant governor (LG) for presentation before the Delhi Assembly.

A bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan, along with Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, listed the plea after it was brought up for urgent consideration by a senior counsel representing the petitioners. “Tomorrow (Tuesday),” responded the bench, agreeing to expedite the matter.

Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, along with fellow BJP legislators Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai, and Jitendra Mahajan, filed the petition on Saturday. They contend that the reports, which span from the fiscal years 2017-18 to 2021-22, have remained pending with Delhi’s Chief Minister Atishi, who also oversees the finance portfolio. The petition asserts that despite repeated requests from the LG, the reports have not been forwarded to him for submission before the Assembly.

Filed by advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, the plea claims BJP MLAs had approached various officials, including the chief minister, the chief secretary, and the assembly speaker, yet no steps were taken to release the reports.