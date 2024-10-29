Five PWD engineers to be prosecuted for Rs 200 crore scam at hospitals

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena on Monday gave his approval to the prosecution sanction of five Public Works Department (PWD) engineers for an alleged scam of Rs 200 crore, Raj Niwas officials said on Monday. The permission has been granted to the Anti-Corruption Bureau to investigate two assistant engineers (AEs) and three junior engineers (JEs) of the electrical division in PWD, they added.

Now, under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption (POC) Act, 1988 (amended in 2018), the ACB will initiate a probe against these five engineers: Subhash Chandra Das (AE), Subhash Chand (AE), Abhinav (JE), Raghuraj Solanki (JE) and Rajesh Aggarwal( JE) of Health Zone.

As per the complaints, these engineers have been accused of helping in awarding tenders to different companies, favorable to them in the name of emergent works at various hospitals under the Delhi government, officials said.

Hospitals targetted by the accused

The hospitals where the two assistant engineers and three junior engineers allegedly used their links for the scam include Lok Nayak Hospital, Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Science, GB Pant Hospital and Maulana Azad Medical College.