Delhi HC seeks AAP’s response on BJP’s plea for tabling CAG reports in assembly

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the AAP government in response to a plea from BJP lawmakers, who sought the immediate tabling of 12 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports in the Delhi Assembly.

The reports, spanning key issues like liquor duty, pollution, and finance, are alleged to have been withheld from legislative scrutiny for years.

Justice Sanjeev Narula issued notices to the Delhi government, the office of the Legislative Assembly Speaker, the Lieutenant Governor (LG), the CAG, and the Accountant General (Audit) of Delhi. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on December 9.

The petitioners, led by Delhi Assembly’s Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, allege that despite multiple appeals, the reports covering fiscal years 2017-2018 to 2021-2022 have not been presented to the assembly.

According to the plea, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi, who also holds the finance portfolio, has failed to forward these reports to the LG for assembly tabling, despite repeated requests from the LG’s office.

During Tuesday’s proceedings, the BJP MLAs’ counsel requested an expedited hearing, citing “compelling reasons.” However, a representative for one of the respondents claimed that the plea had been filed with a political motive.

The petitioners argue that the withholding of these reports obstructs public scrutiny of government spending and accountability, violating democratic norms. Filed by advocates Neeraj and Satya Ranjan Swain, the plea contends that the delay reflects a “deliberate suppression of vital information,” undermining government transparency and financial accountability.

In addition to seeking an order for the prompt tabling of the reports, the petition calls for the finance department to send a proposal to the LG.