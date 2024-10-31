Delhi records marginal 0.5 per cent decline in road accident fatalities in 2023

NEW DELHI: Delhi witnessed a marginal 0.5% reduction in road accident fatalities in 2023, a senior Delhi traffic police officer informed on Wednesday.

According to the data shared by the police, the number of deaths in road accidents decreased from 1,264 in 2022 to 1,257 in 2023 in spite of an increase in the number of registered vehicles on the road.

“These have been because the number of prosecutions increased from 4,38,052 in 2022 to 6,39,097 in 2023. Other corrective measures were also undertaken by the traffic unit,” special commissioner of police (traffic) Ajay Chaudhry said.

Notably, police commissioner Sanjay Arora on Wednesday released the Delhi Road Crash Report-2023, which analysed the accidents, enabling the traffic unit and other stakeholders to be more proactive in saving lives on the road through evidence-based and targeted interventions and programmes.

The report has identified pedestrians as the most vulnerable road users and two-wheelers the next most vulnerable categories that constituted 43% and 38% of the total fatalities respectively in 2023.

The traffic police officer said that the focus areas of Delhi Traffic Police have been to enhance the use of technology in smooth traffic management and surveillance and to improve road infrastructure, particularly in design and standards, for the vulnerable categories of road users.

“As pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists are the most vulnerable road users, the focus will continue on the road safety measures for them. This includes prosecutions and awareness about usage of helmets, zebra-crossings, subways, encroachment-free safe pedestrian walkways,” he said.

Further, the city traffic police has recommended design interventions at crash-prone locations to bring decline in fatalities, he said.