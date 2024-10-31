New policy to provide affordable infrastructure for independent food outlets in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has proposed a new policy to boost the growth of independent food outlets and enhance employment opportunities in the sector.

The initiative will ease regulations and offer affordable, modern infrastructure through the Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation, fuelling growth of local food outlets, cloud kitchens, and delivery-only services.

According to Delhi industries minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, “The policy introduces a pioneering approach to support the growing segment of independent food businesses such as cloud kitchens, ghost kitchens, and other non-dine-in delivery kitchens. The policy will be effective from 2024-29. It will reduce regulatory hurdles, streamline licensing processes, and create opportunities for job growth and skill development throughout the National Capital Territory.”

The government said that in response to the growing demand for food delivery services, the policy provides a robust regulatory framework that addresses the specific needs of non-dine-in food outlets, currently numbering over 20,000 in the capital.