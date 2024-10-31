Use complaint app to ensure cleaner city: Municipal Corporation of Delhi

NEW DELHI: As Delhi gears up for the festive season, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is appealing to all citizens to actively participate in maintaining a cleaner, greener, and healthier city by using the MCD 311 mobile app.
“Through this app, citizens can swiftly report issues related to pollution, cleanliness, and any other civic work, ensuring they reach the appropriate teams for a prompt response,” the MCD said.
“The MCD remains committed to working tirelessly to make this festive season comfortable for all. MCD is dedicated to resolving public complaints with efficiency and speed, noting that citizen participation is invaluable to our mission of keeping Delhi clean and green,” it added.
Through the MCD 311 app, the MCD is able to streamline complaint registration, forward issues directly to the relevant zones, and enable faster on-ground action.
According to the civic body, this approach has enabled MCD to resolve nearly 90% of complaints within 3-4 days of receiving, reflecting its commitment to providing quality services to the residents of Delhi.
The civic body found the MCD 311 app effective particularly in addressing common issues such as garbage burning, sanitation concerns, stray cattle and street lights.
Once a complaint is registered, it is automatically dispatched to the designated MCD zone for swift intervention, an official said.
Additionally, MCD has been deploying resources at a war footing to mitigate pollution levels in the city, with a focus on addressing both citizen-reported issues and ongoing pollution control measures during the season.
64K sanitation workers received early pay: Kejriwal
AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that nearly 64,000 non-permanent and permanent MCD sanitation workers have received their November salary early, ahead of the November 7 deadline. The former Delhi CM said that additionally, Rs 23 crore Diwali bonus has been given to sanitation workers so they can celebrate happily with their families.
Kejriwal, addressing the press, said, “This is great news for Delhi’s people, particularly for our hardworking sanitation workers. The AAP’s MCD government under the leadership of Mayor Shelly Oberoi has done a great job.”
The AAP Supremo continued, “For the last 18 years, all MCD employees, let alone sanitation workers, have faced delays of up to six to eight months in receiving their wages, forcing them to protest and spend nearly 70-80% of their time demonstrating—not for major demands but just to get their basic salaries. Eighteen years ago, MCD used to get their monthly salary. But after that, BJP came to power in the MCD and during its tenure, people did not get their salaries on time for months.”
“In the last two years, we have ensured that employees receive their wages in the first week of each month. There has not been a single instance in the past two years where sanitation workers needed to strike or protest for their salaries. Under BJP rule, sanitation workers were frequently on strike, spending more time on protest than on work, but now they receive their wages consistently and without delay,” affirmed the AAP chief.
The AAP chief mentioned that in addition to early salaries, the Delhi government has also provided a Diwali bonus to sanitation workers. “Previously, they had to protest to receive their Diwali bonuses. But this time, an additional Rs 23 crore in bonuses has been deposited in their accounts well before the festival. I hope our sanitation workers can now enjoy Diwali joyfully with their families, without the worry of overdue wages and missing bonuses,” he added.
