Use complaint app to ensure cleaner city: Municipal Corporation of Delhi

NEW DELHI: As Delhi gears up for the festive season, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is appealing to all citizens to actively participate in maintaining a cleaner, greener, and healthier city by using the MCD 311 mobile app.

“Through this app, citizens can swiftly report issues related to pollution, cleanliness, and any other civic work, ensuring they reach the appropriate teams for a prompt response,” the MCD said.

“The MCD remains committed to working tirelessly to make this festive season comfortable for all. MCD is dedicated to resolving public complaints with efficiency and speed, noting that citizen participation is invaluable to our mission of keeping Delhi clean and green,” it added.

Through the MCD 311 app, the MCD is able to streamline complaint registration, forward issues directly to the relevant zones, and enable faster on-ground action.

According to the civic body, this approach has enabled MCD to resolve nearly 90% of complaints within 3-4 days of receiving, reflecting its commitment to providing quality services to the residents of Delhi.

The civic body found the MCD 311 app effective particularly in addressing common issues such as garbage burning, sanitation concerns, stray cattle and street lights.

Once a complaint is registered, it is automatically dispatched to the designated MCD zone for swift intervention, an official said.

Additionally, MCD has been deploying resources at a war footing to mitigate pollution levels in the city, with a focus on addressing both citizen-reported issues and ongoing pollution control measures during the season.