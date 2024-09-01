Female infanticide: Mother of three girls, Khyala woman kills fourth daughter

NEW DELHI: A 28-year-old woman strangled her 6-day-old daughter to death, packed her body in a bag, and threw it on the roof of an adjacent building of her house in Delhi’s Khyala area, the police said on Saturday.

The woman, identified as Shivani, told the police that she had been facing social stigma for repeatedly giving birth to girls. The accused is already a mother to three girls, two of whom had earlier expired due to some ailment.

Sharing the details of the case, DCP (West) Vichitra Veer said a PCR call was received at 5.30 am on Friday regarding the disappearance of a newborn girl.

Initially, Shivani told police that she slept with the baby by her side at about 2 am, and when she woke up at 4:30 am, the baby was missing, the DCP said.

The cops, then, immediately formed a team which began checking the CCTV cameras of the area. While the search was on, Shivani told the police that she needed to go to the hospital to get the stitches removed. “It seemed a bit odd, but considering the medical condition, the police did not stop her,” the DCP said.

As the search continued, the cops saw a bag lying on the terrace of the adjacent house. On opening it, they found the baby inside. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

With cops already suspecting Shivani, their suspicion grew stronger when the body was recovered. Following this, a team was dispatched to the hospital where Shivani had gone.

She was taken into custody and, during interrogation, she broke down and confessed to murdering her child.