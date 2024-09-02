AAP urges Centre to allow cloud seeding to mitigate pollution in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday urged the Centre to grant permission for cloud seeding or artificial rain to mitigate the pollution that rises to hazardous levels during the winter season.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said the Delhi government has taken several steps to reduce pollution in and around the national capital, which generally spikes in November.

“Last year, IIT-Kanpur submitted a proposal that artificial rain or a cloud seeding experiment could be done in Delhi. It said that financial management and security permissions were needed. There was very little time last year, so permissions could not come through. We held a meeting with experts and I wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav seeking the Centre’s help,” the minister stated.

Rai said he has requested a meeting with central agencies and IIT Kanpur experts to discuss the proposal for artificial rain.

“In order to use the technology, permissions are required from ministries of defence, home and environment, Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Special Protection Group, Delhi government, Airports Authority of India, Uttar Pradesh government, India Meteorological Department, Central Pollution Control Board, Archaeological Survey of India and Bureau of Civil Aviation Security,” he said.

Rai said tackling the issue of pollution requires teamwork and support from the Centre and neighbouring states.

“When we wrote a letter to the Union environment minister for this, BJP leaders got angry at me.” The minister said BJP leaders want to put the responsibility for pollution on the AAP government’s shoulders.

“If the other two parties have suggestions for reducing pollution, we will be happy to implement them,” the Delhi environment minister said, referring to the BJP and the Congress.

He urged the centre to prioritise collective action.