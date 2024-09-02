Masterpieces from Marwar

What does it take to create an experiential store? A sensorial journey that transports you to another world. Marwar Couture’s new 5,000 sq ft outpost in the plush Ambawatta One complex, by designer-founder ArchiRaj Keyal, was indeed a portal to Marwar.

As we stepped foot into the store, women from Nagaur — a city in the Marwar region, from where the label belongs — melodiously hummed Rajasthani folk songs. Their faint yet slightly high-pitched chorus with nasal timbre was reminiscent of community gatherings in Rajasthan during weddings, kirtans (spiritual occasions), and other ceremonial affairs. At the entrance, alcoves warmly glowed with mud diyas, creating an inviting space, just as gokhlas and deevlis do at the entrance of Rajasthani homes. The local touch speaks volumes about the brand’s identity rooted in Jodhpur and Nagaur, where Keyal’s mother and father hail from, respectively. “My mother runs an NGO in Nagaur, my hometown, where the local women are into handcrafted poshak — women’s ensembles comprising embroidered ghaghra, bustier and odhani, worn by royalty in

olden times. Since we can’t make poshaks every day, I delved into couture to create livelihood opportunities for such women,” says Keyal, who started the label in 2022, that has been spotted on celebrities like Nargis Fakhri, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Apte and more.