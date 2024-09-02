Masterpieces from Marwar

What does it take to create an experiential store? A sensorial journey that transports you to another world. Marwar Couture’s new 5,000 sq ft outpost in the plush Ambawatta One complex, by designer-founder ArchiRaj Keyal, was indeed a portal to Marwar.
As we stepped foot into the store, women from Nagaur — a city in the Marwar region, from where the label belongs — melodiously hummed Rajasthani folk songs. Their faint yet slightly high-pitched chorus with nasal timbre was reminiscent of community gatherings in Rajasthan during weddings, kirtans (spiritual occasions), and other ceremonial affairs. At the entrance, alcoves warmly glowed with mud diyas, creating an inviting space, just as gokhlas and deevlis do at the entrance of Rajasthani homes. The local touch speaks volumes about the brand’s identity rooted in Jodhpur and Nagaur, where Keyal’s mother and father hail from, respectively. “My mother runs an NGO in Nagaur, my hometown, where the local women are into handcrafted poshak — women’s ensembles comprising embroidered ghaghra, bustier and odhani, worn by royalty in
olden times. Since we can’t make poshaks every day, I delved into couture to create livelihood opportunities for such women,” says Keyal, who started the label in 2022, that has been spotted on celebrities like Nargis Fakhri, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sanya Malhotra, Radhika Apte and more.
A sensorial store
We did a walk-through of the haveli-style store divided into several intimate rooms. The flamingo pink walls with floral patterns were a visual feast. The roof-to-floor gilded mirrors provided depth and dimension while scents from freshly-collected rose petals and jasmine appeal to the olfactory senses, diving us into nostalgia and romance. Dim-lit candles cast a soft glow on the silver filigree flower vases, jugs and thalis (large plates) that deck the upholstery, some of which have been carved out of marble from
Kishangarh in Ajmer. Further bringing Marwar’s architectural allure, stone pillars adorned the premises as remnants of the royal past of Rajputs while a lavish marble fountain with blooming lotus, served as another marvellous installation.
“The interiors of our Mehrauli store are a confluence of traditional Rajasthani art and contemporary design elements. We have drawn inspiration from the intricate frescoes of Rajasthani palaces, the vibrant colours of the rich Indian heritage, and the serene aesthetics of the Mughal architecture,” says Keyal while explaining the store’s interiors.
This marks the third outpost of Marwar Couture after its stores in Chandni Chowk and Noida. Telling us about what distinguishes this new space from the previous ones, Keyal shares, “My parents shifted to Delhi a decade ago. At that time, Chandni Chowk was the main market for festive and wedding shopping so
we opened there. Next, we opened the Noida store that offered a sleek and contemporary shopping experience. But I realised, I was missing those 10-15 per cent of people who were seeking luxury wear. The
Mehrauli store fulfills that — of housing an exclusive range of bridal and ceremonial wear.”
A Rajasthani trousseau
Behind the seams of rich curtains, a wedding trousseau unveils. One finds ethereal embroidered lehengas with scalloped edges, silver zari Banarasi saris, elegant sherwanis, contemporary fusion wear, and bespoke bridal gowns. The richness of silks and velvets on the outfits serve as a fine template for intricate motifs of flora, fauna, stripe patterns and kali panels (vertical panels of fabric) to shine.
The label is currently working with 330 women from Nagaur who specialise in Rajasthan’s gota- patti embroidery work, hand-painted designs and vegetable dyeing, as seen in the ensembles. Apart from the elaborate outfits, the store also houses soft-pastel shade
lehengas for new-age brides, looking for a blend of tradition and individuality. “Modern brides seek outfits that reflect their personal style while honouring cultural heritage. For them, trending colour combinations include soft pastels paired with bold accents, and monochromatic palettes with intricate detailing. Fabrics like raw silk, organza, and velvet are favoured for their luxurious feel and versatility,” he shares, adding that brides, these days, are drawing inspiration from a mix of vintage fashion, celebrity looks, and global trends. “We anticipate a continued emphasis on sustainable fashion, with brides opting for eco-friendly fabrics and timeless pieces that can be re-worn and repurposed. Additionally, unconventional colour choices, as well as fusion wear that blends traditional and modern elements, will be at the forefront of bridal couture trends,” he says, predicting bridal wear trends for the upcoming wedding season.
As we finished the walk-through, the couture pieces, marble fountains, pillars, mirror work, hand-painted walls and the faint humming echoed Marwari heritage, as if turning true what Canadian educator and theorist Marshall McLuhan aptly said — ‘The medium is the message’.