32-year-old goes to return borrowed phone, stabbed to death by group in Burari

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by a group of men and a minor when he went to return the mobile phone of one of the accused.

The police have arrested three people—Aman (24), Manav Sharma (22), Rudrashish Tiwari (20)— and the juvenile was apprehended. The victim was identified as Sumit Khatri.

DCP (North) MK Meena said a PCR call was received on August 31 regarding the quarrel at Nathupura Bus Stand, Burari, in which a person sustained injuries. The injured was admitted to Burari Hospital and was later declared as brought dead.

A team was formed, and they began scanning the CCTV footage in the vicinity of the crime and probing the case. “Within four hours, all the accused were in our custody,” the DCP said.

During the interrogation, the accused revealed they were drug addicts and committed the crime on the pretext of mobile recovery from the deceased person.

According to the police official, a Motorola mobile phone of accused Manav was taken by another drug addict, namely Dinesh alias Do Numbri, on the pretext of making a call to someone, but he did not return the phone.

When Manav, along with the other accused, reached Dinesh’s house to take back the phone, but he was not present, the accused asked his mother in anger to return the phone.

Subsequently, at the instance of Dinesh, his known Sumit Khatri went to hand over the mobile phone to Manav at Nathupura Bus Stand, the DCP said, adding that on seeing the mobile phone in the possession of Sumit, all the accused brutally attacked him, leading to his death.