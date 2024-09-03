AAP slams ‘BJP conspiracy’ to jail opposition leaders

NEW DELHI: AAP on Monday said the BJP’s “conspiracy” to target its leaders is “getting exposed” and asserted “truth can be troubled but not defeated” after the Supreme Court granted bail to the its former communication in-charge Vijay Nair. AAP claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon emerge “victorious”.

Reacting to Nair’s bail, senior party leader Manish Sisodia wrote ‘Satyamev Jayate’ on X. “Another bubble of BJP’s fabricated liquor scam story burst today. Vijay Nair was kept in jail for 23 months without proof or any recovery. The only aim was – if we cannot stop Kejriwal in elections... Get him arrested by ED-CBI and keep him in jail.