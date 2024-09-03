AAP slams ‘BJP conspiracy’ to jail opposition leaders

NEW DELHI: AAP on Monday said the BJP’s “conspiracy” to target its leaders is “getting exposed” and asserted “truth can be troubled but not defeated” after the Supreme Court granted bail to the its former communication in-charge Vijay Nair. AAP claimed that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will soon emerge “victorious”.
Reacting to Nair’s bail, senior party leader Manish Sisodia wrote ‘Satyamev Jayate’ on X. “Another bubble of BJP’s fabricated liquor scam story burst today. Vijay Nair was kept in jail for 23 months without proof or any recovery. The only aim was – if we cannot stop Kejriwal in elections... Get him arrested by ED-CBI and keep him in jail.
Minister Atishi said the BJP-led Central government conspired against the AAP and put many of its leaders in jail; but after Sisodia and Vijay Nair got bail, it is proved that truth can be troubled but not be defeated. Echoing similar views, AAP national general secretary (organisation) Sandeep Pathak said the BJP’s “fabricated liquor scam has been exposed”.
Senior AAP leader and minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said the Supreme Court granting bail to Sisodia, Kavitha and now Nair is a “huge defeat” for the Centre and its investigating agencies, which are now “constantly being exposed” before the Supreme Court and the country.
‘BJP exposed’
AAP leaders said the BJP’s conspiracy to “finish off” the party by implicating them in “false cases” is getting “exposed” every day.