Delhi court flays ED over ‘arbitrary arrests’

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has sharply criticised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while granting bail to Mangelal Sunil Agarwal, an accused in a money laundering case. The court emphasised that the power to arrest must be balanced by clear regulations and strict supervision.

Additional Sessions Judge Dheeraj Mor of the Patiala House Court granted Agarwal bail, noting a troubling inconsistency in the ED’s investigation. The court highlighted that while a previous investigating officer (IO) had named Agarwal as a witness, a subsequent IO arrested him based on the same evidence – a move the court found concerning.

Judge Mor, in his order on August 31, emphasised the need for objectivity in investigations, warning against subjective interpretations by IOs, which could lead to arbitrary decisions and unjust curtailment of individual liberty.

“The hallmark of investigation is its objectivity,” the judge remarked, underscoring the potential dangers of allowing an IO’s whims to dictate actions as significant as arrests.

The court pointed out that in November 2022, it had decided not to summon Agarwal, as the evidence on record was insufficient to warrant such action. The judge criticised the later decision to arrest Agarwal on the same grounds, viewing it as an overreach by the IO.

Further, the court noted that the ED had been trying to gather additional evidence against Agarwal post-arrest by examining his mobile data and emails, calling this an attempt to retroactively justify the arrest. “That is putting the cart ahead of horse... an attempt to justify the arrest,” the court said.