Delhi court orders ED to release key documents to accused in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Monday directed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to release certain additional documents related to the alleged excise policy scam-linked money laundering case. The order came after the accused, including prominent political figures, argued that the central agency had failed to supply crucial evidence needed for their defense.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court issued the instructions, responding to claims from the accused that the documentation provided by the ED was inadequate. The case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of high-profile politicians, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and former deputy CM and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia.

Chief Minister Kejriwal, who appeared before the court on Monday via video conference, had been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in the ED case. However, he remains in Tihar jail after failing to submit the required bail bond. Meanwhile, Manish Sisodia, currently out on bail, also attended the hearing through video conferencing. The court has scheduled the next hearing for September 6, where further proceedings will be taken up.

The central agency has charged Kejriwal as “one of the primary conspirators” in the case, the officials said, adding it is alleged that ex-media in-charge of AAP and a close aide of Kejriwal Vijay Nair was in touch with liquor traders.