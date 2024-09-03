Delhi man kills live-in partner over 'illicit affair, arrested from Madhya Pradesh

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old woman was murdered allegedly by her 48-year-old live-in partner by slitting her throat as he suspected her of having an “illicit affair” with some other person.

The accused, identified as Raju Gupta alias Ashok alias Chandarma Prashad Pal, was caught in Chitrakoot, Madhya Pradesh, over 650 km away from Delhi.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said a PoliceControl Room call regarding the incident was received at 5:30 a.m. at Ranhola police station, following which the police staff reached the spot.

“At the crime scene, a woman, probably in her early thirties, was found dead in herroom with her throat slit with some sharp-edged weapon,” the DCP said.

Accordingly, the forensic teams of the Delhi Police were called to the spot to examine the crime scene.

During the preliminary inquiry, the owner of the house said he had rented the third floor of his house to one Raju Gupta about eight months ago, who had brought two women, the deceased Rani and one Saroja (46), introducing them as mother-daughter and saying that both would be residing there.

Gupta was missing since the time of the incident. Accordingly, a case of murder was registered and a manhunt was launched to trace him, the DCP said.

Their probe revealed that Gupta was in Chitrakoot, following which a team was dispatched there, and the accused was nabbed. On questioning, Ashok told the cops that he suspected Rani was having multiple affairs, so he hacked her to death.