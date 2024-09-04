200 residents fall sick after drinking water

NEW DELHI: Over 200 Supertech Eco Village 2 residents in Greater Noida West fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated water on Monday. The majority of those affected were children, displaying symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea. Residents blame the outbreak on poorly maintained water tanks in the complex.

The health crisis emerged primarily in four towers—C-4, C-5, C-6, and C-7—comprising 20-storey buildings with over 160 flats. Residents suspect that last week’s water tank cleaning, completed over three days, was not carried out properly resulting in the contamination.

Recounting the distress, one of the residents said, “We had to rush our son to Surbhi Hospital in Noida, where he is undergoing treatment.”

Another resident, Abhishek Singh, narrated a similar ordeal. His son’s condition worsened after consuming the contaminated water, culminating in seizures that necessitated emergency care in the hospital’s ICU.

In response to the outcry, the society’s maintenance team inspected and collected water samples for testing. They have pledged to fix any issues found and take action against those responsible for the negligence.

A senior official from Bisrakh police station confirmed that the cleaning agent used in the process had inadvertently tainted the water, causing the outbreak of illness. The Greater Noida authority is currently involved in managing the situation and ensuring the safety of the residents.