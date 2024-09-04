Amid seat-sharing talks in Haryana, Congress takes jibe at AAP ‘padyatra’

NEW DELHI: Taking a jibe at the AAP poll campaign, “Aapka MLA, Aapke dwaar (Your MLA, at your door)”, the Delhi Pradesh Congress (DPCC) on Tuesday said the campaign would give the ruling party a reality check of people’s growing distrust in the AAP and their disappointment over “failed governance”.

DPCC chief Devender Yadav said the AAP MLAs would have no answer to people’s questions when they visit them during the poll campaign. “In the past 10 years, nothing has happened other than corruption, commission and cheating to fatten their pockets at the cost of the people. As a result, all development works were put on backburner,” Yadav said.

He said the Kejriwal government’s claim to fame was putting Delhi on top of the ‘most polluted air and water list’.

“Falling standard of education in government schools, deterioration of hospital infrastructure, garbage heaps, broken, unlit roads,” the DPCC chief said, listing instances of “AAP misgovernance”.

Yadav also questioned AAP’s stand in corruption-free governance, saying two former ministers, and the Chief Minister himself has been accused of graft.