CBSE surprise inspections at 27 institutions in Delhi, Rajasthan

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a rigorous campaign against dummy schools, conducting unannounced inspections at 27 institutions in Delhi and Rajasthan. These surprise visits, executed on Tuesday, form part of the CBSE’s ongoing mission to enforce strict compliance with its regulations and bye-laws among affiliated schools.

“These inspections were aimed at ensuring that schools affiliated with the board are strictly adhering to the norms and bye-laws set forth by CBSE. The inspections were carried out by 27 teams, each comprising a CBSE officer and a principal from a CBSE-affiliated school,” CBSE secretary Himanshu Gupta said.

The operation was “meticulously orchestrated”, with 27 teams – each comprising a CBSE official and a Principal from a CBSE-affiliated school – carrying out inspections simultaneously. This coordinated strategy was designed to ensure that the schools were assessed in their regular state, without prior notice that might alter their daily operations.

“The findings from these inspections will be reviewed, and appropriate actions will be taken in cases of non-compliance,” Gupta said, reiterating the board’s commitment to rigorous monitoring. “The board is dedicated to maintaining high standards in education and expects all affiliated schools to adhere strictly to its guidelines.”

The move comes six months after the board cancelled the affiliation of 20 schools for enrolling dummy students and ineligible candidates. These dummy students do not attend regular classes and directly appear for board exams.

Dummy students

Students preparing for engineering and medical entrance exams often prefer to take admission to dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for competitive exams.