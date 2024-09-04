Delhi University opens registration for V-C part-time internship

NEW DELHI: The Delhi University (DU) has opened applications for the Vice Chancellor Internship part-time 2024.

The deadline for submitting applications is September 20. The internship offers flexible hours of 20 per week and provides a monthly stipend of Rs 5,500. Interested and eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website at dsw.du.ac.in.

Individuals who have previously participated in the VCIS (summer/part-time) programme are ineligible for this year’s internship. The internship will be of maximum six months from the date of joining.

All regular, enrolled students of Delhi University pursuing undergraduate or postgraduate studies in any field are eligible for the summer internship 2024 programme. However the first year/ first semester students are not eligible to apply for the programme.

Upon completion of the internship, participants will receive a certificate from the Dean of Student Welfare.