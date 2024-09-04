Key accused in Rajasthan heist-murder case nabbed

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has nabbed one of the accused of a sensational case of heist and murder at a jewellery shop in Bhiwadi Rajasthan, an officer said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Preet alias Golu, a resident of Village Mazra Dabas, Delhi.

DCP (Special Cell) Amit Kaushik said a case of heist and murder in a Jewellery shop, Kamlesh Jewellers, was reported at Bhiwadi. The gang of brigand killed the owner of the shop when he resisted.

“Being a case of NCR (Bhiwadi), a team was formed to track down suspects,” the DCP said.On August 25, the police received a tip-off of Golu coming to Prem Piyau on Kanjhawala-Bawana Road around midnight following which a trap was laid and the accused, on the instance of an informed, was nabbed.

The accused told the cops that he had committed crime with his four associates. Raids were also conducted in villages of Haryana and Eastern Rajasthan, but his associates had fled away from their hideouts.

“All information regarding the above incident was shared with Rajasthan police and accused Golu was handed over to Rajasthan Police after producing him before the Ld. Duty MM at Patiala House Court,” the officer said.

Golu revealed that he became active on social media, particularly Instagram, where he followed and interacted with individuals showcasing criminal activities, especially those related to illegal arms.