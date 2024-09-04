L-G plans to spend Rs 1.5 crore for own publicity, says AAP

NEW DELHI: In a fresh bout of tussle, the AAP on Tuesday alleged that the Lieutenant Governor (L-G)is releasing a Rs 1.5 crore tender with taxpayers’ money to boost his social media image.

The party questioned why a person holding an “ornamental” post needed to burden taxpayers by issuing a tender to hire an agency to manage his social media presence, calling it a “conspiracy” to influence voters ahead of assembly polls.

Addressing the press, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj cited a tender posted on the L-G’s official website, alleging about Rs 1.5 crore will be spent annually for promotion of the L-G on social media.

An agency will be responsible for completely managing the existing social media profiles and channels of the L-G and will also operate the handles of their Secretariat, Bharadwaj claimed, saying this means they will use both paid and non-paid mediums to increase their reach, “meaning they want to become famous quickly before the elections”.

The social media army will include a communication media strategist team leader, a social media Manager, a community manager, one copy and content writer (Hindi), one copywriter and content writer (English), a video editing team and so on, he claimed.

He said the L-G Secretariat is given money to run the Secretariat, not to increase the L-G’s popularity. “With an army of 10 people, the L-G is spending Rs 1.5 crore of Delhiites’ money to polish his face. This is a matter of great shame, and is a conspiracy to influence the assembly elections in Delhi,’ the minister said.

Bharadwaj said the L-G’s office, Governor’s office, and the President’s office are ‘ornamental offices’. “But what is happening now is outright unconstitutional... the L-G has such desire to become famous...he wants to become famous by paying from taxpayers’ money. It is a matter of shame,’ he said.